Person entering Meghalaya has to go through two layers of COVID testing: Deputy CM

Any person entering Meghalaya be it government officials, armed force jawans or anyone else, everybody has to go through two layers of COVID testing, said Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:49 IST
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. Image Credit: ANI

Any person entering Meghalaya be it government officials, armed force jawans or anyone else, everybody has to go through two layers of COVID testing, said Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday. Addressing media after a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, "Every person entering in the state has to go two levels of testing--Rapid Diagnose Test and second is RTPCR test, once found negative then only he will be allowed for home quarantine."

"The government will also ensure stringent legal action to be taken against any violators. The government will decide whether or not to punish the people, who attended the marriage ceremony at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, Assam, after receiving the reports from the two district administrations," he added. It may be mentioned that out of the 41 people from Meghalaya, who attended the marriage ceremony on June 27, two have been tested positive.

The total tally of positive cases in the state records 99, with 54 active, 43 recovered and two deaths. Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in a tweet informed four more individuals tested positive of Covid-19 in the state. Among them, three were BSF personnel and a patient from Tripura who came to NEIGRIHMS for treatment. (ANI)

