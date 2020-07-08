UP Cong chief Lallu seeks dismissal of state govt

Alleging dismal law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state

“There is a jungle raj in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government should be immediately sacked. In this regime, even policemen are not safe,” Lallu said in a statement here. In an apparent reference to the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, Lallu said now people have come to know how the “goons are being taken care of by those in power and how even the top brass sitting on the fifth floor (CM’s office) appear to be a part of this syndicate”

From Barabanki to Chitrakoot, the rape of girls working in mines tells about the state of law and order, he said, adding that according to the government data, Uttar Pradesh tops in crime and violence against women. The attack on women, kidnapping, murder and rape have become quite common, the Congress leader alleged. Referring to the NCRB data, Lallu said in 2017, 93 police personnel lost their lives while on duty. “In 2018, 70 police personnel were killed during duty. In rape-murder, UP tops the list. More than one-third cases of atrocities against the Dalits are from UP,” he claimed. Attempt to rape, dowry incidents and murders also keep UP on the top of the list but the chief minister is busy in patting his back and grabbing headlines in the media, he added.