NCP MP Kolhe quarantines himself at home

NCP MP Kolhe quarantines himself at homePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:23 IST
NCP MP Amol Kolhe tweeted onWednesday that he had quarantined himself at home after cominginto contact with two coronavirus-infected persons
Kolhe, Lok Sabha member from Shirur in Maharashtra whois a doctor himself, said he subsequently underwent COVID-19test which came out negative, but decided to isolate himselfby way of precaution.
- Amol Kolhe
- NCP
- Lok Sabha
- Maharashtra
- Shirur
