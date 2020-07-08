Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 held for stealing jewellery from cop's house in Bulandshahr

The jewellery, stolen from the policeman's house in Madauna Jafrabad village on June 18, has been recovered, they said. Constable Kavit, who is posted in Muzaffarnagar district, lodged the complaint about the theft in his house on June 21, the officials said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:44 IST
1 held for stealing jewellery from cop's house in Bulandshahr

One person was arrested for stealing jewellery worth nearly Rs 8 lakh from a policeman's house last month in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Wednesday. The jewellery, stolen from the policeman's house in Madauna Jafrabad village on June 18, has been recovered, they said.

Constable Kavit, who is posted in Muzaffarnagar district, lodged the complaint about the theft in his house on June 21, the officials said. They said one Manjit allegedly stole the jewellery with the help of his associate Meena, who use to go to the constable's house and knew where the family kept the valuables.

On the day of the incident, Meena had allegedly sent food laced with intoxicants to Kavit's house and when his family members fell unconscious, the two suspects allegedly entered the house and stole the jewellery, the officials said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon proclaims return from COVID-19 for Florida workouts

Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to head to Florida with the team on Thursday. Thanks to everyone whos asked how Im feeling. Im feeling well, and Im ready for Orlando, Br...

Kiren Rijiju calls for corporate -govt partnership to make sports a career option in India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stressed for the need of corporate-government partnership to make sports as a career option in India and to start the process of talent scouting during an online webinar t...

Moscow theatres to reopen in August as Russia's coronavirus cases pass 700,000

Residents of Moscow will be permitted to visit the theatre again from Aug. 1 for the first time in more than four months, authorities said on Wednesday as coronavirus infections in Russia edged past the 700,000 marks.Theatre audiences at 50...

Pompeo says U.S. to take action to deny China access to Americans' data

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020