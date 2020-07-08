RGF has nothing to fear, but ask same questions to your 'holy cows' too: Cong to Govt

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of carrying out a "blind witch hunt" and applying "double standards" after it instituted a probe into the funding of trusts run by the Gandhi family, and said why such questions are not asked to the institutions close to the ruling BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.

"Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," Gandhi said in a tweet. Though the former Congress chief did not mention the inquiry, his remarks came soon after the government set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate a probe into the alleged violation of various laws including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by three trusts associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family -- the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said a desperate Modi-Shah Government has fallen back on a "devious hounding of those exposing its ineptitude by ordering a wholly vicious and vengeful investigation" of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. "The Congress and its leadership will not be intimidated by the cowardly acts and blind witch-hunt by a panicked Modi Government," he said in a statement. Daring the government to deploy its machinery in investigating the financial sources of the trusts, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said they have nothing to fear and will answer every question like law-abiding persons.

Referring to the RSS, Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation and Overseas Friends of BJP as "blue-eyed, sanctified holy cows" which are protected by the government, the Congress leader said such entities are not asked questions about the 9th Schedule exemptions that the Gandhi-family run trusts are asked. "The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has nothing to add or fear because you have all the 'yantras and tantras' and you can ask every question at every inquiry. We are here as law-abiding persons to answer. But, you need to be exposed fully, in that you don't ever ask these questions of many holy cows," he said. Surjewala said, "The wild and insidious hatred of the BJP of Congress leadership unfolds every day in an embarrassing and uglier fashion".

"Every day, a new conspiracy is crafted by the delusional BJP leadership so as to spread disinformation, distraction and diversion to bury the apparent incompetence and complete failure of the Modi Government," he said. Accusing the Centre of "harassing" the opposition, Singhvi said the government can ask them as many questions as it wants, but sought to know if entities close to the government will be asked the same set of questions. "You are harassing each opposition segment, individual or institutional, and if you were not to do it, people would believe this is not your 'chal, chehra and pehchan'." Singhvi said the country will expose the government each time questions are asked about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which will provide "truckloads of audited papers" about its finances.

He said the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation will continue with its "sterling work" without being bogged down by the "pressures" of the government. Surjewala said the humanitarian work and distinguished service provided by these charitable organisations has always stood out and will withstand any "vengeful and roving enquiry".

He said the Congress' determination to hold the government accountable to the people of India and to speak for the deprived, the underprivileged and the downtrodden will only get strengthened by these "desperate actions of a government too petrified to answer its own people". Surjewala alleged the move is aimed at distracting the public from questions on India's security and territorial integrity, handling of the Covid-19 crisis and economic recession and joblessness.

He said the BJP leadership is scared of questions on "its deep-rooted Chinese connections, unexplained donations" to the PM's fund by Chinese entities and continued promotion of Chinese-owned businesses. "Will the Modi Government hold an enquiry into the donations worth hundreds of crores received from Chinese entities into the PM-Cares fund? Will the Modi Government hold an enquiry into the donations and the amounts received by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from all sources including foreign sources, individuals, entities, organizations and governments," he asked. The Congress leader also asked if the Modi Government will hold similar probes into the donations and the amounts received by the Vivekananda Foundation and India Foundation and other such foundations.

He also asked if a probe would be ordered on 'Overseas Friends of BJP' and into Rs 7,000 crore donations received through electoral bonds by the BJP and if there was any quid-pro-quo. The decision to hold a probe into these trusts was taken on Wednesday, nearly a fortnight after the BJP said the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy. The allegation came amidst the stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh. A Home Ministry spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the inter-ministerial team.