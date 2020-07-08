Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID care centre with 500 bed facility at Delhi's CWG Village inaugurated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village and said it will serve people of East Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:36 IST
COVID care centre with 500 bed facility at Delhi's CWG Village inaugurated
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village and said it will serve people of East Delhi. He said that it is equipped with modern facilities that will provide the best care to mild corona patients.

"Delhi govt's new 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village will serve people of East Delhi. It's a modern, comfortable facility that'll provide best care to mild corona patients. Inaugurated it today over video conference with LG Anil Baijal," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. On July 1, Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex to take stock of arrangements of beds.

Speaking to reporters here, Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have been set up in Commonwealth Games Centre and it will be linked to LNJP hospital. There are different wards for female and male patients and a separate space for doctors and nurses have been arranged." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans celebrate Sourav Ganguly's birthday in Siliguri

The cricket lovers of Siliguri on Wednesday celebrated former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Gangulys 48th birthday by cutting a cake. While celebrating the birthday of Prince of Kolkata, ...

Army jawan, 17 others test COVID-19 positive in HP, tally now at 1,102

Eighteen more people, including an army personnel and a four-year-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the states tally to 1,102. The state has seen 10 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.The n...

Indian Navy completes Operation Samudra Setu by repatriating nearly 4,000 Indians from 3 countries

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, which began on May 5, by bringing nearly 4,000 Indians back home from three countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa Landing Platform Doc...

Supportive e-commerce policy for gem, jewellery to drive online purchases: GJEPC

Gem and jewellery exporters body GJEPC on Wednesday said the introduction of a supportive e-commerce policy by the government for the sector will help boost online purchases. The formulation of a national e-commerce policy is under process ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020