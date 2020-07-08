COVID care centre with 500 bed facility at Delhi's CWG Village inaugurated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village and said it will serve people of East Delhi. He said that it is equipped with modern facilities that will provide the best care to mild corona patients.

"Delhi govt's new 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village will serve people of East Delhi. It's a modern, comfortable facility that'll provide best care to mild corona patients. Inaugurated it today over video conference with LG Anil Baijal," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. On July 1, Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex to take stock of arrangements of beds.

Speaking to reporters here, Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have been set up in Commonwealth Games Centre and it will be linked to LNJP hospital. There are different wards for female and male patients and a separate space for doctors and nurses have been arranged." (ANI)