BSF staffers among four test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 201

Four persons, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 201, an official said. The three personnel belonged to BSF's 60 battalion and were currently posted at Pukpui village in South Mizoram's Lunglei district, the official said.

He said that the three BSF personnel who have come recently from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are asymptomatic and have been placed under quarantine since they arrived in the state. A 24-year-old woman who recently returned to the state from Greece was also infected with coronavirus, the official said adding that she was lodged at a quarantine facility in Kolasib district.

The woman developed no symptoms of coronavirus, he said. Health department sources said that at least four people, all of them women, were discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after they recovered from the disease.

The state now has 58 active cases and 143 people have been cured of COVID-19 so far. Aizawl district now has the highest number of 58 coronavirus cases, followed by 57 in Lunglei, 23 in Siaha and 20 in Mamit. The remaining 43 cases were reported from six other districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Lungverh, near Aizawl as a containment zone after 15 National Disaster Response Force personnel posted there have tested positive for COVID- 19..