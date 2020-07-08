Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 482, tally climbs to 22,063

The deaths were reported from Jaipur (3), Kota (2), Bikaner (1), Dausa (1), Sawai Madhopur (1), Ajmer (1) and Jodhpur (1), the report stated. Jodhpur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 143, followed by 126 in Alwar, 67 in Jaipur, 49 in Bikaner, and 32 in Pali.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:20 IST
Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 482, tally climbs to 22,063

Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the state's toll to 482, while 659 fresh infections pushed the tally to 22,063, according to a health department report. The deaths were reported from Jaipur (3), Kota (2), Bikaner (1), Dausa (1), Sawai Madhopur (1), Ajmer (1) and Jodhpur (1), the report stated.

Jodhpur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 143, followed by 126 in Alwar, 67 in Jaipur, 49 in Bikaner, and 32 in Pali. Barmer and Rajsamand reported 27 cases each; Nagaur and Bharatpur 24 each; Udaipur 17; Jalore and Jhunjhunu 16 each; Kota 14; Dausa 12; Bhilwara and Dholpur 11 each; Ajmer eight; Sirohi four; Sikar and Churu three each; Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk two each; and Dungarpur, Sri Ganganagar and Jhalawar one each.

There are 4,715 active cases in Rajasthan, while 16,493 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to the report..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy -WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged 100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wed...

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at scho...

BJP trying to implement neo-liberal economic reforms in country: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to implement their agenda of neo-liberal economic reforms in the country in the garb of fighting COVID-19. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020