Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Parks, gardens in Srinagar reopen for visitors

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration's nod, the parks and gardens in Srinagar have been opened for visitors on Wednesday amid COVID-19 lockdown relaxations.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:03 IST
J-K: Parks, gardens in Srinagar reopen for visitors
Parks and gardens reopen in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration's nod, the parks and gardens in Srinagar have been opened for visitors on Wednesday amid COVID-19 lockdown relaxations. As a precautionary measure, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is a must for all visitors. Thermal screening of those entering the gardens is also being conducted as well as they are being provided with sanitisers to clean their hands.

Umar Maqbool, a local visitor, said, "Since the lockdown was imposed, I have come to the park today. This is a nice step by the government as the people were disturbed due to the lockdown. If people decide to visit the parks, they should take full precautions. The opening of gardens also resumed some small businesses." Ice-cream vendors, photographers, restaurant owners, and other vendors have welcomed the government's decision.

Mohamad Hanief, who earns from selling ice-creams said, "We stayed indoors for four months. Even if few people visit, at least we will be able to sell something. Today is the first day, so fewer people are coming but normalcy will return gradually." "While sitting at home, the stress levels among people has increased; opening gardens would help a lot. Since tourists are expected to visit the historical Mughal gardens including Nishat Shalimar, the department of floriculture has given clear instructions to the employees to strictly follow the guidelines including wearing marks, sanitising hands, and maintaining physical distance," said Javaid Ahmad Masoodi, Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens.

The gardens and parks were closed for public entry since March in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No issue with construction of Islamabad's first Hindu temple: Pak minister

Pakistans Minister of Religious Affairs on Wednesday said there was no issue with the construction of the first Hindu temple in the countrys capital and the real issue was whether it could be built with the public money, a day after a court...

U.N. chief says foreign meddling in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase with unprecedented levels of foreign interference and mercenaries in the oil-producing country. Li...

Cong leader Sushmita Dev tests +ve for corona infection

Congress leader Sushmita Dev has tested positive for coronavirus infection but said she is asymptomatic as of now. She is the third Congress leader after Sanjay Jha and Abhishek Singhvi to have turned positive for the virus.My report as sig...

BJP leader, his brother and father shot dead JK; his security guards detained

A BJP leader, his brother and father were shot dead by terrorists in the heart of Bandipore town of North Kashmir Wednesday night, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to detain 10 policemen including eight personal security officers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020