J-K: Parks, gardens in Srinagar reopen for visitors

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration's nod, the parks and gardens in Srinagar have been opened for visitors on Wednesday amid COVID-19 lockdown relaxations. As a precautionary measure, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is a must for all visitors. Thermal screening of those entering the gardens is also being conducted as well as they are being provided with sanitisers to clean their hands.

Umar Maqbool, a local visitor, said, "Since the lockdown was imposed, I have come to the park today. This is a nice step by the government as the people were disturbed due to the lockdown. If people decide to visit the parks, they should take full precautions. The opening of gardens also resumed some small businesses." Ice-cream vendors, photographers, restaurant owners, and other vendors have welcomed the government's decision.

Mohamad Hanief, who earns from selling ice-creams said, "We stayed indoors for four months. Even if few people visit, at least we will be able to sell something. Today is the first day, so fewer people are coming but normalcy will return gradually." "While sitting at home, the stress levels among people has increased; opening gardens would help a lot. Since tourists are expected to visit the historical Mughal gardens including Nishat Shalimar, the department of floriculture has given clear instructions to the employees to strictly follow the guidelines including wearing marks, sanitising hands, and maintaining physical distance," said Javaid Ahmad Masoodi, Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens.

The gardens and parks were closed for public entry since March in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)