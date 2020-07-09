Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi revises COVID response plan; to screen daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers

It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs)  -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions --  through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases. The city government revised its 'COVID Response Plan' following suggestions from the National Centre for Disease Control, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog in view of a significant number of cases being reported as isolated cases in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:56 IST
Delhi revises COVID response plan; to screen daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has revised its 'COVID Response Plan' and will now enlist and screen for the novel coronavirus daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers, according to an official order issued on Wednesday. It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs) -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

The city government revised its 'COVID Response Plan' following suggestions from the National Centre for Disease Control, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog in view of a significant number of cases being reported as isolated cases in Delhi. According to the modified plan, Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked the districts to screen the SSGs. "Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered," it said in the order. "If a positive case is found in the SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read.

The primary contacts in such cases should be traced and strictly quarantined for 15 days, the DGHS said. According to the order, points of conglomeration of SSGs will be identified and mass disinfection exercise will be carried out on a regular basis at such spots.

The authorities have also called for organising an aggressive awareness programme and media campaign to popularise social distancing norms, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes in the SSGs. All district administrations have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

The district administrations have been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records. The HRGs should be promptly isolated if their immediate contacts are found positive or symptomatic, the order said.

The District Surveillance Units have also been directed to make arrangements to collect detailed information about areas reporting isolated cases for over 28 days. Enhance and effective contact tracing will be undertaken in such areas and completed within 72 hours.

House-to-house surveys will be conducted to detect cases of severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like illnesses through Assess-Corona app.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya

The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation. We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trumps impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a ...

Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents: Police

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a banks ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020