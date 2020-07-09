Close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey killed while trying to flee from custody: UP police

A close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey was killed while he was trying to flee from police custody on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Kartikeya alias Prabhat, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he tried to flee from police custody, he added.

Kartikeya snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at the STF personnel accompanying him, injuring two of them, the ADG said. In the retaliatory firing, Kartikeya sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.