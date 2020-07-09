Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide killed in encounter in Etawah: UP police
An associate of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police said "The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 08:46 IST
An associate of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police said
"The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said
The police have seized a rifle and a pistol from him.
