Gangster Vikas Dubey to be brought to UP on transit remand: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing eight policemen, would be brought to the state on transit remand.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing eight policemen, would be brought to the state on transit remand. "Dubey will be brought to the state on transit remand. Our campaign against all those involved in the Kanpur case will continue till not even a single member of the Dubey gang is left," ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

"Stricter punishment will be ensured against Dubey," he added. Asked whether anyone else was arrested in Ujjain besides Dubey, the officer said, "We have come to know about it through the media. No official paper has been shared with us yet." Asked whether it was a joint operation of the Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh police, he said, "No, our team was not there." Quizzed on how the dreaded gangster managed to reach Ujjain, Kumar said it would not be possible to throw light on that, adding that "it will be part of the probe".

A police team, led by the investigation officer (IO) in the case from Kanpur, will reach Ujjain as soon as possible to bring Dubey to Uttar Pradesh, the ADG said. Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest for his alleged involvement in the Kanpur ambush on Friday night, was on the run since then.

Eight policemen were killed in the ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur's Chaubeypur area..

