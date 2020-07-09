Social Development and church sign MoU to donate food relief packages

A partnership between the Department of Social Development has resulted in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in South Africa donating $1.4 million that will go towards the procurement of 20 000 food relief packages.

The contribution comes as the global Coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the most vulnerable across the country.

The $1.4million donation for the procurement of food relief packages including 2 000 baby packs for eligible individuals and households.

The church has committed to supporting the department's efforts to enable vulnerable individuals and households affected by COVID-19 pandemic to access food using the existing provincial food distribution networks structures.

The food packages will contain essential supplies to the value of R1 500.

The department will today sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the church during a ceremony to be held at the department's office in Tshwane.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)