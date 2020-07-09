Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital here, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Police's Special branch, was attached with the Motor Transport section of the department, they said.

According to the police, Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21 and was admitted at IBS Lajpat Nagar on June 23. On June 27, he was shifted to Gangaram Hospital where he underwent plasma therapy but could not recover. He was on ventilator support and died on Thursday around 4.30 am, said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).

Singh joined Delhi Police on July 10, 1991. He lived with his family in Noida and is survived by his 49-year-old wife, 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter who is working with a private firm in Noida, police said. Around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, out of which, 1,300 policemen have resumed their duties after recovery. At least 12 policemen have died due to COVID-19 so far, according to police.