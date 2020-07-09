Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN cop calls woman at midnight for "enquiry," compulsorily retired

A 48-year old police inspector has been compulsorily retired for alleged misconduct of calling a woman over phone at midnight and speaking inappropriately in connection with her complaint, an official said here on Thursday.

PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:12 IST
TN cop calls woman at midnight for "enquiry," compulsorily retired

A 48-year old police inspector has been compulsorily retired for alleged misconduct of calling a woman over phone at midnight and speaking inappropriately in connection with her complaint, an official said here on Thursday. The inspector was compulsorily retired as a punishment and he had spoken to the woman when he was helming a police station in nearby Perambalur district.

"We received a complaint that the inspector called up a woman complainant over the phone at midnight for questioning and had spoken unnecessary things. During our enquiry we found that the allegation was true," a senior police official told PTI.

The 48-year old inspector belonged to the 1997 batch and the retirement order has been handed over to him. Earlier, the inspector had been transferred from Ponmalai here to Perambalur following an allegation and there were accusations against him even before that, he said.

Such allegations in the past were also looked into before taking a decision on punishing the inspector by compulsorily retiring him, the official added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests over economy in Israel may turn violent, opposition leader says

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday protests over the economic slowdown could soon turn violent as restrictions to contain the coronavirus are reimposed and state assistance for the jobless lags.Alarmed by a new spike in C...

COVID-19:Many mentally ill homeless institutionalised, traceable, why need ID proof to test: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told the ICMR and AAP government that many homeless mental ill persons are institutionalised or in shelter homes and therefore, traceable, so there was no need for their identity proof or phone numbers to te...

Govt invites applications for Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in CIC

The Centre on Thursday invited applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC, which is currently not working in its full strength. The Central Information Commiss...

Military and diplomatic officials will continue their meetings to take forward disengagement process: MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh.

Military and diplomatic officials will continue their meetings to take forward disengagement process MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020