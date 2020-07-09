Act against Dubey’s patrons in govt and politics as well: Mayawati
BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against not only gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his henchmen killed eight policemen last week in an ambush in Kanpur, but also against his patrons in the government and politics.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:07 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against not only gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his henchmen killed eight policemen last week in an ambush in Kanpur, but also against his patrons in the government and politics. The people of UP and the country are waiting for the government to expose all the criminal nexus and ‘mafiyagiri’ of Vikas Dubey, "the dreaded criminal following his arrest after a long struggle by the Madhya Pradesh police", said Mayawati in a tweet.
"The public is also waiting for the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure strict punishment at the earliest to all the government and political patrons and conspirators connected with Vikas Dubey in his heinous crimes," she said in another tweet. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in Ujjain on Thursday morning after giving a slip to the UP police which was on the lookout for him since Friday when he and his henchmen ambushed a police party which had gone to his village under Chaubeypur police station to arrest him.
