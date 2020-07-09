Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radio-collared tusker found dead in Mudumalai forst

An elephant with a radio collar was found dead in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday afternoon, forest officials said. The forest department was happy that the elephant had well-adjusted to its new home and was being continuously tracked and spotted by the team till Wednesday evening. But this afternoon, the animal was found dead near Thattalatty falls coming under Masinagudi division, press release from MTR deputy director said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:03 IST
Radio-collared tusker found dead in Mudumalai forst

An elephant with a radio collar was found dead in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday afternoon, forest officials said. The tusker was translocated a couple of days ago from North Kaveri Wildlife sanctuary in Hosur to Mangalapatty area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), they said.

The animal was being monitored by a joint team of MTR and STR field staff lest it strayed into villages, the officials said. The forest department was happy that the elephant had well-adjusted to its new home and was being continuously tracked and spotted by the team till Wednesday evening.

But this afternoon, the animal was found dead near Thattalatty falls coming under Masinagudi division, press release from MTR deputy director said. The tusks were intact.

Since the spot is quite interior, the postmortem is being arranged for Friday, the release said. On July 2, three elephants were found dead at different spot: One was found dead 45 km from Coimbatore; the second spotted 20 km away; and the third in a private bamboo resort in Nilgiris district.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020