Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bureaucrat in Odisha appointed officer on special duty at CMO for COVID-19 management

Pratap Kumar Beura, additional land officer, General Administration & Public Grievance Department, will replace Mishra in Cuttack. More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, and 23 people have died due to the disease during the first week of July.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:09 IST
Bureaucrat in Odisha appointed officer on special duty at CMO for COVID-19 management

Amid spike in coronavirus cases, the Odisha government on Thursday appointed a bureaucrat the officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister's Office for effective management of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Vineel Krishna, a 2005-batch IAS officer and managing director of the Odisha Mining Corporation, will monitor the COVID-19 situation from the CMO, in addition to his other responsibilities, an official order issued here said.

Senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Lala Manoj Kumar Ray has also been appointed the joint secretary in the office of the chief minister, the order said. Earlier, he was posted as the joint secretary in the department of water resources.

Among others, Subhranshu Mishra, who was the sub-collector of Cuttack district, has been assigned the deputy secretary's post at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Pratap Kumar Beura, additional land officer, General Administration & Public Grievance Department, will replace Mishra in Cuttack.

More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, and 23 people have died due to the disease during the first week of July. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's home district, Ganjam, has been severely hit with more than 200 cases recorded every day for the past four days.

Of the total 11,201 cases in the state, Ganjam has accounted for 3,096 patients, and 30 deaths. The situation is also grim in state capital Bhubaneswar, where 557 people have tested positive for the disease and seven have died.

What has come across as a major problem in Bhubaneswar is that the cases have been largely reported from localities and not quarantine centres, as has been the scenario in most other places. "At least 18 of the 32 people diagnosed with the disease on Thursday are from localities," an official said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 4,128, while 7,006 people have recovered so far. A total of 52 people have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Thursday announced that it would close its outpatient department (OPD) from July 10 until further orders.

"As some of our employees and patients have tested positive for COVID-19, we will close the OPD. This apart, some employees live in containment zones. Given the shortage of staffers at this point in time, we have decided to close the walk-in OPD services until further notice,"AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said in a video message. She, however, maintained that patients can contact doctors through the state's telemedicine helpline service.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020