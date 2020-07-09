ASHA worker assaulted
An ASHA worker was allegedly assaulted on Thursday while she was on duty in Bantwal taluk, police sources said. The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, Mamatha Gatti suffered injuries on her head and hand and has been hospitalised.
The reason behind the attack is not known. She was assaulted allegedly by a person identified as Kanthappa Poojary using a wooden rod at Chennaithodi in Bantwal taluk at around 10 am.
Gatti works with the community health centre at Vamanapadavu in the taluk. Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the medical officer of Vamanapadavu health centre.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI
