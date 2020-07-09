Pune: city administration looking to increase COVID beds

Anticipating a surge in cases in Pune city in August, the civic administration is trying to increase beds for coronavirus patients at private hospitals. The city has reported around 24,000 coronavirus cases and over 940 deaths so far.

"We had a meeting with representatives of over 100 private hospitals in the city to increase COVID beds. I ordered that some hospitals be converted into 100 per cent COVID Care Centers," said municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. Anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases in August, the civic administration is taking these pre-emptive measures to increase availability of beds for COVID-19 patients, he said.

"We are also thinking of creating a jumbo facility in the city which will be equipped with oxygen beds and have necessary medical staff. Search is on for a place to set it up," the commissioner added. Asked about complaints of private hospitals overcharging coronavirus patients, he said a team has been formed to examine such cases.

"These officials review the bills and see if the patient has been overcharged," Gaikwad said.