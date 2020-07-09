2,187 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Delhi recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the tally in the city to over 1.07 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,258, authorities said. Forty five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. Thursday's bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,258, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,07,051.