Delhi Airport: Lounge manager, colleague arrested as fired employee alleges sexual harassment

The 26-year-old woman worked as a Food and Beverages Assistant in the lounge at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, they said. In her complaint filed on Tuesday, she said she was sacked from the job the same day, and alleged sexual harassment by the lounge’s general manager and the duty manager, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:05 IST
A 42-year-old general manager of a lounge at the Delhi airport and his 37-year-old colleague were arrested on Thursday after a woman employee accused them of sexual harassment at workplace, police said. The 26-year-old woman worked as a Food and Beverages Assistant in the lounge at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, they said.

In her complaint filed on Tuesday, she said she was sacked from the job the same day, and alleged sexual harassment by the lounge’s general manager and the duty manager, they said. According to the complainant, the two allegedly used to harass and threaten her that she will be fired if she raised a voice against it.

The woman was eventually thrown out of her job after she refused their sexual advances, she has alleged. In her complaint, she has alleged that she was sexually harassed by her duty manager who passed lewd remarks and forced her for sexual favours not just once but on several occasions.

Also, she has alleged, that there have been instances when her general manager followed her at workplace and ask her to come to a separate room, but she managed to escape the situation. The woman further alleged that she has been facing sexual abuse from her seniors for the past six months.

On several occasions, she has alleged, the two misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. She was also forced to do certain shifts during the ongoing pandemic and was threatened she will be fired if she didn't comply, she had complained.

She alleged that she was targeted and terminated because she didn't give in to their advances. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Rajan said that based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the General Manager and the Duty Manager of the lounge have been arrested.

