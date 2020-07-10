Left Menu
Self-reliant India campaign a visionary idea of PM Modi: Poonia

Describing the 'Self-reliant India” campaign as a ''visionary idea'' of Narendra Modi, BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday said under the prime minister’s leadership, India is moving fast towards self-sufficiency/ Lauding Modi for the Centre’s economic package of over Rs 20 lakh crore to the country amid the COVID-19 crisis, he said the amount equals 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:50 IST
Describing the 'Self-reliant India” campaign as a ''visionary idea'' of Narendra Modi, BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday said under the prime minister’s leadership, India is moving fast towards self-sufficiency/ Lauding Modi for the Centre’s economic package of over Rs 20 lakh crore to the country amid the COVID-19 crisis, he said the amount equals 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. He said under Mod’s leadership, India is moving fast towards self-sufficiency in which all products, including PPE kits, are being manufactured in the country.

Stating that many “revolutionary and public welfare measures” have been taken by the Centre for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and deprived, besides the labourers and businessmen, he said the Centre has also implemented 16 schemes for small and cottage industries to fight the pandemic crisis. The state BJP chief said under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, an advance instalment was deposited in farmers’ accounts, in which a sum of Rs 1,200 crore was spent in Rajasthan alone for the payment to 60.89 lakh farmers in the state. Similarly, under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, an amount of Rs 65,027 crore was made available, he said.

Under the Ujjwala scheme in Rajasthan, Rs 652.77 crore was provided in three months and Rs 4,685 crore was spent to provide pensions to people of old age besides the differently-abled ones and widows. The BJP leader said the Centre’s ''One Nation-One Ration Card'' scheme will bring radical changes in India’'s food and distribution system, which will benefit the migrant labourers and the poor.

He that the Centre was also providing free food grains to the poor, needy and migrants, while the state government has been charging them for the ration. He demanded that the state government should stop charging people for getting ration so that the people of Rajasthan can get relief in this epidemic..

