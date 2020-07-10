Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI): Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to "false propaganda" by people with political motives.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:56 IST
Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI): Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to "false propaganda" by people with political motives. He said though there is a right to criticise and seek redress, the "exaggerated" picture was preventing poor people from seeking timely treatment in the government medical facilities.

"It's unfortunate that hysterical and untruthful stories against COVID-19 Govt Hospitals in Telangana are creating an exaggerated picture in the minds of many and preventing them from seeking timely treatment. It's also very unfair to the excellent frontline staff of these hospitals.

My appeal to the poor is to not fall for this propaganda. We can't dismiss the services of frontline staff," Owaisi said on Thursday night in a Facebook post.

The AIMIM leader said government hospitals are providing free COVID-19 treatment and many patients have recovered. The Hyderabad MP said a pregnant woman from Makta in the city,who tested positive for COVID-19 and was also getting convulsions, was admitted to a special gynaecology ward in the state-run Gandhi hospital for treatment. She is now a mother of a baby.

"One may have political goals behind this (false) propaganda, but it is costing poor people, their trust in staff of government hospitals. They can't afford private hospitals for treatment. If you do find areas for improvement, please report them fairly. There's no need to feed into mass hysteria, he said.

PTI GDK RAVINDRANATH GDK RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singers fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping...

Chhattisgarh ministers meet Governor to seek assent to bills

Four Chhattisgarh ministers met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and urged her to give assent to a bunch of amendment bills related to universities cleared by the state assembly as a delay in their approval appeared to cause unease in the Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020