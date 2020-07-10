Left Menu
Development News Edition

115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the state's Health Department said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:31 IST
115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the state's Health Department said.

With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.

So far, 495 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose a smaller 2021-27 EU budget than previously envisaged, officials said on Friday, in a bid to make the blocs mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states....

FOREX-Japanese yen gains as virus caution weighs

The dollar paused on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere supported the safe haven Japanese yen, while risk-sensitive currencies lost ground. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. The upcoming second-quarter ...

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam death toll climbs to 32 State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020