Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati seeks SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter, killing of policemen in UP

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. "There should be an unbiased probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the killing of policemen in Kanpur and the encounter of main accused Vikas Dubey while he was trying to flee when the police vehicle overturned," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:54 IST
Mayawati seeks SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter, killing of policemen in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. She wanted the inquiry to cover the killing of eight policemen last week in an ambush allegedly masterminded by Dubey.

Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

"There should be an unbiased probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the killing of policemen in Kanpur and the encounter of main accused Vikas Dubey while he was trying to flee when the police vehicle overturned," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. In a separate tweet, she said, "This high-level probe is necessary for ensuring justice to eight policemen killed in Kanpur and to identify the nexus between police and criminal political elements. By such steps, UP can become crime free." Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 2.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC suggests jail authorities consider video conferencing facility for prisoners, families

The Delhi High Court Friday suggested to the jail authorities to consider the requirement of prisoners for having video conferencing with their family for the duration when physical meetings in jails are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandem...

Delhi govt will work with neighbouring states to deal with air pollution problem in winters: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government will work with neighbouring states and agencies concerned to prepare in advance to deal with the issue of poor air quality due to stubble burning in winters. The minist...

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercia...

Sisulu calls for strong action against Cape Town informal settlements

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has called for strong and immediate action to be taken against individuals, who are preventing people from being moved into their new homes in the City of Cape Town.This foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020