Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh take total tally to 302

Capital Complex has so far reported 86 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (35), West Kameng (19), Lower Subansiri (12) and Namsai (11). The state has 180 active cases at present, while 120 people were discharged following recovery.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:21 IST
15 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh take total tally to 302

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total tally to 302, a senior health official said. Seven of the new cases were detected in Changlang district, five were reported from Lower Subansiri, two from Leparada and one from Capital Complex which comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa towns.

All the new cases were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres and they are asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said, adding that they have been shifted to Covid Care Centres. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Changlang district had returned from Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Those tested positive for the viral infection in Lower Subansiri had also returned from Karnataka and Bihar, Jampa said.

The infected persons from Leparada district are returnees from Manipur, while the fresh case detected in the Capital Complex is a primary contact of a frontline worker who was infected with the virus at Lekhi quarantine centre, near here, he said. A week-long total lockdown is underway in the Capital Complex since July 6 after the area witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, 11 people were discharged from hospitals following recovery. Among them, six are from Capital Complex, three from Changlang and one each from Namsai and Tirap district, Jampa said. Capital Complex has so far reported 86 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (35), West Kameng (19), Lower Subansiri (12) and Namsai (11).

The state has 180 active cases at present, while 120 people were discharged following recovery. It has so far recorded two deaths. Total 29,232 samples have been tested so far in the state, Jampa said.

The state, which remained coronavirus-free until May 23, witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after people from other parts of the country started returning..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69. Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.Wish you a ve...

IISc research team designs eye gaze-controlled robotic arm for speech and motor impaired

An Indian Institute of Science IISc research team has designed a robotic arm that can be manipulated by eye movement using a computer interface, to help people with Severe Speech and Motor Impairment SSMI. This interface is non-invasive sin...

F1 adds inaugural Tuscan GP and Russian GP to 2020 calendar

Formula One added the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix and Russian GP to this years race calendar on Friday. The Tuscan GP at the Mugello circuit will be held on Sept. 13, the week after the Italian GP in Monza. They will be followed by the Russ...

UP: 7 country-made bombs recovered from ration shop owned by Vikas Dubey's accomplice

Kanpur Police said that seven country-made bombs were recovered from a ration shop here owned by an accomplice of Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the police, on Friday. Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020