15 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh take total tally to 302

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total tally to 302, a senior health official said. Seven of the new cases were detected in Changlang district, five were reported from Lower Subansiri, two from Leparada and one from Capital Complex which comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa towns.

All the new cases were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres and they are asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said, adding that they have been shifted to Covid Care Centres. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Changlang district had returned from Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Those tested positive for the viral infection in Lower Subansiri had also returned from Karnataka and Bihar, Jampa said.

The infected persons from Leparada district are returnees from Manipur, while the fresh case detected in the Capital Complex is a primary contact of a frontline worker who was infected with the virus at Lekhi quarantine centre, near here, he said. A week-long total lockdown is underway in the Capital Complex since July 6 after the area witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, 11 people were discharged from hospitals following recovery. Among them, six are from Capital Complex, three from Changlang and one each from Namsai and Tirap district, Jampa said. Capital Complex has so far reported 86 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (35), West Kameng (19), Lower Subansiri (12) and Namsai (11).

The state has 180 active cases at present, while 120 people were discharged following recovery. It has so far recorded two deaths. Total 29,232 samples have been tested so far in the state, Jampa said.

The state, which remained coronavirus-free until May 23, witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after people from other parts of the country started returning..