Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Korea discuss COVID-19-related issues

The Ministers agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:36 IST
Shri Rajnath Singh informed Mr Jeong Kyeong-Doo on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today spoke over telephone with Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Mr Jeong Kyeong-Doo.

The two Defence Ministers had discussions on issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Shri Rajnath Singh informed Mr Jeong Kyeong-Doo on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. The Ministers agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic.

During the telephonic conversation, the Ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further promote defence cooperation engagements between the Armed Forces. It was also agreed to take forward the agreements in the field of defence industry and defence technology cooperation between the two countries.

Views on the regional developments of shared security interests were also shared during the telephonic call.

(With Inputs from PIB)

