Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jal Shakti Minister and Tripura CM discuss issues related to implementation of JJM

The CM assured that all households of the State will be provided with tap connections by 2023, so that poor and marginalized people get tap connections in household premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:58 IST
Jal Shakti Minister and Tripura CM discuss issues related to implementation of JJM
Tripura is planning 100% coverage by 2022-23, ahead of national goal by 2024. Out of 8 lakh rural households in Tripura, only 68,178 are provided with FHTCs. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discussed issues related to the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Tripura with Chief Minister Shri Biplab Kumar Deb through video conferencing. This is one of the series of interactions of the central Minister with Chief Ministers of various States for expeditious implementation of the flagship programme. Government of India is implementing 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in partnership with States to ensure every rural household in the country has Functional Household Tap Connection for potable water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in their living standards. Government is making all efforts to provide tap connections in rural households on a priority basis during prevailing CoVid-19 situation, so that rural people don't have to go to public stand-posts for fetching water.

Tripura is planning 100% coverage by 2022-23, ahead of national goal by 2024. Out of 8 lakh rural households in Tripura, only 68,178 are provided with FHTCs. Out of the remaining 4.19 lakh households, Tripura plans to provide tap connections in 2.65 lakh households during 2020-21. Union Minister urged the CM to start the work of providing tap connections from existing water supply schemes in 1,178 villages in a 'campaign mode' so that about 7 lakh households can get tap water connections. The CM assured that all households of the State will be provided with tap connections by 2023, so that poor and marginalized people get tap connections in household premises.

In 2020-21, ₹ 156.61 Crore has been allocated and including State share and with the unspent balance lying with the State, there is assured availability of ₹ 383.45 Crore for implementation of JJM in Tripura. The state is eligible for additional allocation based on physical and financial performance. Since Tripura has been allocated ₹ 191 Crores under 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs and 50% of it is to be used for water supply and sanitation, Union minister requested the CM to plan for utilizing this fund for rural water supply, grey-water management and most importantly for ensuring long-term operation and maintenance of water supply schemes.

Union Minister requested the CM for the constitution of village water & sanitation committee/ Paani Samitis as a sub-committee of Gram Panchayat with minimum 50% of women members that will be responsible for planning, designing, implementing and operating & maintaining of in-village water supply infrastructure. It was also highlighted that every village has to prepare Village Action Plan (VAP) which essentially will comprise of development/ augmentation of drinking water sources, water supply component, grey-water management and operation and maintenance component. The CM was urged to give undivided focus to the mission and IEC campaign along with community mobilization needs to be taken up to make Jal Jeevan Mission, a people's movement.

It was stressed that all the drinking water sources need to be tested once for chemical parameters and twice for bacteriological contamination (pre and post-monsoon) every year. The State was further asked to ensure training of at least five persons, preferably women, in every village for surveillance of water quality through field test kits (FTKs).

During the CoVid-19 pandemic situation, efforts of the Government to provide household tap connections in rural areas will definitely improve the ease of living especially the women and girls by reducing their drudgery and making them lead a dignified life.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69. Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.Wish you a ve...

IISc research team designs eye gaze-controlled robotic arm for speech and motor impaired

An Indian Institute of Science IISc research team has designed a robotic arm that can be manipulated by eye movement using a computer interface, to help people with Severe Speech and Motor Impairment SSMI. This interface is non-invasive sin...

F1 adds inaugural Tuscan GP and Russian GP to 2020 calendar

Formula One added the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix and Russian GP to this years race calendar on Friday. The Tuscan GP at the Mugello circuit will be held on Sept. 13, the week after the Italian GP in Monza. They will be followed by the Russ...

UP: 7 country-made bombs recovered from ration shop owned by Vikas Dubey's accomplice

Kanpur Police said that seven country-made bombs were recovered from a ration shop here owned by an accomplice of Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the police, on Friday. Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020