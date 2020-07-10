Left Menu
Families of slain policemen express relief over Vikas Dubey's killing

After the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning, the families of the policemen who were killed in the Kanpur encounter on July 3 expressed relief.

Tirath Pal, the father of the slain policeman Jitendra Pal Singh spoke to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning, the families of the policemen who were killed in the Kanpur encounter on July 3 expressed relief. Tirath Pal, the father of the slain policeman Jitendra Pal Singh, who was one of the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur ambush, said that the news of Dubey's death has brought some relief after suffering the loss of his son.

"I am very proud of Uttar Pradesh Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration and Yogi government," he said while speaking to ANI. Kalika Prasad Bind, the father of slain sub-inspector Nebulal Bind expressed her happiness with how Dubey met his fate. "Whatever happened to him is for the good. I demand strong punishment for informers within the police for leaking the information of the raid to Dubey. The government should make sure the traitors pay for their deed," Kalika said.

Sultan Singh from Jhansi and Nebulal Bind from Bhiti in Prayagraj were among the eight policemen killed in the encounter that took place at the Bikru village in Kanpur's Chaubeypur area last week. Reacting to Dubey's killing, Urmila Verma, the wife of slain constable Sultan Singh said that though she is satisfied,

"I am satisfied. But now how will we know as to who was backing him [Vikas Dubey]? It could have been unravelled by questioning him," said Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh who also lost his life in an ambush. Kanpur main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident early on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he was arrested on Thursday.

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West Anil Kumar said. (ANI)

