Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19 pandemic: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the University Grants Commission for planning to conduct final term examinations in colleges and educational institutions in September calling it "unfair" during the time of the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:48 IST
Unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19 pandemic: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the University Grants Commission for planning to conduct final term examinations in colleges and educational institutions in September calling it "unfair" during the time of the pandemic. "It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance," the Congress leader tweeted.

Along with his tweet, he also shared a video and added that the UGC is creating confusion. In the video message, he added, "COVID has affected everyone. Our students in schools, colleges, and universities have been struggling very much. IITs, colleges have cancelled the examinations and have promoted the students. The UGC is creating confusion. The UGC as well should promote students based on past performances."

Earlier today, he launched a campaign 'Speak Up for Students' on Twitter amid the Ministry of Human Resource Development reportedly announcing that all final year exams to be conducted by September end. "Come Join the #SpeakUpForStudents movement," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Along with the tweet he also shared a 53-second long video urging people to join the movement.

"In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the UGC final exams will be held by September but students are not ready yet. Students coming from different states of the country to attend the exam will increase the risk of coronavirus spread. We plea to cancel the exam and results should be declared basis of previous semester results," said a video shared by the Congress leader. "We also demand a fee-waiver for six months in schools and colleges due to the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus," the video added.

The UGC has issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by Universities and educational institutions. It has been suggested that exams may be completed by September in online or offline modes. With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...

AP police seizes 1085 liquor bottles transported illegally

Veerulapadu Police has seized 1,085 liquor bottles that were being illegally transported in autos from Khammam in Telangana to Kondapalli village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Three autos were seized while four person...

Venice tests long-delayed flood barrier months after waters swamped city

By Flavio Lo Scalzo VENICE, Italy, July 10 - Venice tested its long-delayed flood barriers on Friday, in a public demonstration of the strength of the defences months after rising tidal waters swamped its historic canals, squares and palace...

Telangana HC stays demolition of Secretariat building till July 13

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Secretariat building, undertaken by the state government, till July 13, petitioners counsel advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar said. Prabhakar said that the High Court has asked the State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020