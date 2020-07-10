Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong demands judicial probe by sitting SC judge into entire episode involving gangster Dubey

The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey to bring out the truth about those who had granted protection to him and the alleged political-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:01 IST
Cong demands judicial probe by sitting SC judge into entire episode involving gangster Dubey

The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey to bring out the truth about those who had granted protection to him and the alleged political-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference that the killing of the gangster in an encounter raises several questions and sought answers on who were the people sitting in echelons of power who were granting protection to criminals like him.

Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of the city. "Congress demands that the unholy nexus between organised crime and the ilk of Vikas Dubey with those sitting in the echelons of power be probed by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Surjewala said at a press conference.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a judicial probe by a sitting SC judge into the entire Kanpur episode in which eight policemen were killed by Dubey. "The Congress demands a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge that should conduct a probe into the entire Kanpur incident and bring out its truth before people. "The truth about those who nurtured and protected criminals like Vikas Dubey should come out. Till the time this truth and the nexus between politicians and criminals does not come out, justice will not be done to those eight policemen who were killed by him," Gandhi said.

Surjewala charged that Uttar Pradesh has become synonymous with 'goondaraj' and criminals like Dubey were allowed to move around freely in the state and thus it is necessary to bring out the political-criminal nexus in the state. He also said that the encounter of Dubey raises several questions than answers and sought to know who feared from the arrest of the gangster and the statement he would have given before the magistrate, spilling the beans about the alleged nexus between criminals and politicians-officers in UP.

The Congress leader said the encounter and the suspicion around it and the manner in which a criminal like Dubey was allowed to "roam around" freely, itself raises questions on the commitment of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP towards law and order..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...

AP police seizes 1085 liquor bottles transported illegally

Veerulapadu Police has seized 1,085 liquor bottles that were being illegally transported in autos from Khammam in Telangana to Kondapalli village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Three autos were seized while four person...

Venice tests long-delayed flood barrier months after waters swamped city

By Flavio Lo Scalzo VENICE, Italy, July 10 - Venice tested its long-delayed flood barriers on Friday, in a public demonstration of the strength of the defences months after rising tidal waters swamped its historic canals, squares and palace...

Telangana HC stays demolition of Secretariat building till July 13

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Secretariat building, undertaken by the state government, till July 13, petitioners counsel advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar said. Prabhakar said that the High Court has asked the State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020