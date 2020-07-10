Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI team arrives in Madurai, takes over Thoothukudi custodial death case

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Madurai to take over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:51 IST
CBI team arrives in Madurai, takes over Thoothukudi custodial death case
CBI team arrives at Madurai to overtake Thoothukudi custodial death case on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Madurai to take over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case. The team including Poonam Kumar, Anurasingh, Pawan Kumar, Sushant Kumar, Silender Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sachin, headed by ADSP Vijayakumar Shukla has taken over the Sathankulam double murder case.

The CBI has released the documents and confessions of the CB-CID inquiry into the case which has been presented to ADSP Shukla. The CBI had taken over the investigation on Tuesday, to probe the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks who died after being allegedly tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI. The case was initially registered at the Police Station Kovilpatti East in the Tuticorin district.

On July 4, five police personnel accused in the case were transferred from Tuticorin jail to Madurai Central Jail. While on July 3, the Thoothukudi District court ordered a 15 days remand for three police officials-Inspector Sridhar, Sub-inspector Balakrishnan and Constable Murugan in Perurani Jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had relieved the Revenue Officers who were deputed to Sattankulam police station by the Thoothukudi Collector, as per the court's order in connection with the case.

This came after the court was informed by the State government that the CB-CID had collected the clue materials from the police station. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...

Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan chief minister, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said. The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the polic...

Ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 curbs: Noida DM to officials

All senior government officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown-like curbs which will come into effect from 10 pm on Friday and continue till Monday evening, officials said. District Mag...

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties: MEA on talks with China.

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties MEA on talks with China....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020