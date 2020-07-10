Left Menu
Guj recruitment exams: Protesting youth meet ministers

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, no recruitment exam for government jobs has been held since March, while those who have cleared the ones held earlier have not got joining letters, Dinesh Bambhaniya of Educated Unemployed Youth Committee, the protesting outfit, said. Bambhaniya and other agitators met Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in Gandhinagar on Friday.

A youth association protesting against lack of joining letters from the Gujarat government after clearing exams held talks with two state ministers on Friday, with its functionaries threatening a full-fledged agitation if their demands are not met. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, no recruitment exam for government jobs has been held since March, while those who have cleared the ones held earlier have not got joining letters, Dinesh Bambhaniya of Educated Unemployed Youth Committee, the protesting outfit, said.

Bambhaniya and other agitators met Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in Gandhinagar on Friday. "In the meeting, we tabled three main demands. Give job allotment letters to those who have cleared exams, start conducting exams for government jobs which were postponed due to the pandemic, and declare results of those exams which were held before the lockdown," Bambhaniya told reporters after the meeting.

He said the two ministers assured them of another meeting after discussing issues with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Another youth leader, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, said in the meeting it was demanded that the state government take a written test to fill posts of non-secretariat clerks, the exam for which was cancelled last December.

Bambhaniya said the youth will hit the streets if their demands are not met. So far, the protesting youths have been focusing on an online campaign to raise their demands.

