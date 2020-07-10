Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held for abducting Nagpur youth over friendship with girl

Prajwal Krishnarao Hajare was asked by accused Rajet Maurya (26) to meet him to discuss a gold mortgage issue on Thursday, after which the latter, along with history-sheeters Rohit Chavan (27) and Nitin Tyagi (27), kidnapped him, the official said. "Hajare was taken in a Ford Ecosport car from Khamla to Hingna where the three told him not to keep any contact with girl classmate.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:51 IST
3 held for abducting Nagpur youth over friendship with girl

Swift action spread over a few hours by Nagpur police led to the arrest of three people for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 20-year-old man over his friendship with the kin of one of the accused, an official said on Friday. Prajwal Krishnarao Hajare was asked by accused Rajet Maurya (26) to meet him to discuss a gold mortgage issue on Thursday, after which the latter, along with history-sheeters Rohit Chavan (27) and Nitin Tyagi (27), kidnapped him, the official said.

"Hajare was taken in a Ford Ecosport car from Khamla to Hingna where the three told him not to keep any contact with girl classmate. She is a relative of Maurya. When the three stepped out of the car for a while, Hajare informed his mother about his plight, and she approached Rana Pratap Nagar police station," he said. A police team traced Hajare's location by tracking his mobile phone coordinates and reached the site in Hingna, he said.

"They spotted an Ecosport vehicle, approached it in plainclothes and nabbed Maurya, Chavan and Tyagi. Hajare was reunited with his family. The three have been charged with kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Chavan and Tyagi are history-sheeters," he said..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing India completes delivery of Apache, Chinook helicopters to IAF

Boeing India on Friday thanked the Indian Air Force IAF for its partnership and said that it has completed the delivery of AH64E-Apache and Chinook helicopters to the IAF. The final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters were handed over ...

Congress says Dubey was part of organised crime, seeks judicial probe

Congress on Friday said that gangster Vikas Dubey was a linked to organised crime in Uttar Pradesh and several questions have come up after his encounter which needs to be answered by the state government. The party demanded a probe under a...

22 people killed in Nepal landslides

The death toll in the multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains across Nepal in the past 24 hours has risen to 22, the home ministry said on Friday. Seven people, including three children, lost their lives due to landslides in Kaski ...

Baseball-Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020