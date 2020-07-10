Left Menu
Tehseen Poonawalla seeks NHRC's intervention into 'fake encounter' of gangster Vikas Dubey

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Friday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene into the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Vikas Dubey and claimed that due process of law was not followed in the matter.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Friday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene into the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Vikas Dubey and claimed that due process of law was not followed in the matter. "I have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on the alleged fake encounter of Vikas Dubey this morning as part of a "script" to protect UP politicians, the Yogi Adityanath government and other Uttar Pradesh police officers," Poonawalla tweeted.

In the following tweet, Poonawalla also urged the Supreme Court to take up the matter. Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police after he allegedly attempted to flee.

In his complaint, Poonawalla urged the NHRC to take cognisance of the encounter. "There are already several complaints about the illegal and unconstitutional behaviour of the Uttar Pradesh Police before the court of law and Human Rights Commission. Giving a free hand to kill surrendered accused must have brutal consequences," the complaint said.

It said that five of Dubey's aides have been killed by the police over the last week. "Dubey's closest aide Aman Dubey was shot dead after he was chased down by the police to a village on July 5, 2020, and his other aide, Bauva Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, about 220 km from state capital Lucknow," the complaint said.

"Furthermore, hours before Vikas Dubey's surrender, two of his accomplices had been shot dead by UP Police in separate encounters. It is alleged that Vikas Dubey's links with the police and politicians helped him stay out of jail for years. To avoid being encountered Vikas Dubey came forward and surrendered himself publicly outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain," it added. The complaint also alleged that the media, which were following the police car were "mysteriously stopped" just before the encounter, and questioned how the vehicle they were travelling in topple on a perfectly good road.

"How did Vikas Dubey a physically unfit man with a paunch escape after pushing physically fit police officers to get out of a toppled vehicle particularly because the accused is always seated in the middle," Poonawalla asked in the plea. Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on July 2 late night. Eight policemen were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

