Vikas Dubey's encounter killing seems to be fake, straight out film: Sharad Yadav
Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter seems to be "fake" as he could have disclosed many big "secrets". "This encounter (killing) of Vikas Dubey seems to be fake and straight out of a film.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:43 IST
Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter seems to be "fake" as he could have disclosed many big "secrets". "This encounter (killing) of Vikas Dubey seems to be fake and straight out of a film. This is an illegal way. This man could have disclosed many big secrets like who sheltered him... Those who sheltered him are as much to blame as Vikas Dubey and the country needed to know them," Yadav said. Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Dubey
- Sharad Yadav
- Loktantrik Janata Dal
- Ujjain
ALSO READ
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Kartikeya, close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, was injured in encounter and sent to hospital: UP ADG.
Shoot him wherever he is, says criminal Vikas Dubey's mother
Kanpur attack: Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh
Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey's photos put up at Unnao toll plaza