Noida: Samsung mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.5 cr stolen during transport; 6 held

Fifty-six boxes containing all the stolen mobile phone parts have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. Those arrested have been identified as Ram Soorat, the key conspirator, Raju and Devendra, all of whom were engaged in firm's transport works.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:11 IST
Six people, including three truck drivers, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Samsung's mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.50 crore from a vehicle carrying those to a warehouse in Noida, police said on Friday. Fifty-six boxes containing all the stolen mobile phone parts have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ram Soorat, the key conspirator, Raju and Devendra, all of whom were engaged in firm's transport works. Besides them, Delhi-based scrap-dealer Raees, another truck driver Ansar Ahmed, and Sarbjeet, in whose home the stolen goods were kept, have been arrested, the police said. Tech giant Samsung's biggest smartphone-making facility is in Noida.

According to the police, the conspiracy was hatched by Ram Soorat and executed on the night of July 7, and an FIR registered at the Phase II police station based on a statement from the accused who had narrated a false story. "Samsung's mobile phone parts were being transported in a truck driven by Ramsoorat from the factory to the warehouse in Sector 80 on July 7.

"Ram Soorat said that he had delivered the goods at the warehouse after which he parked the truck and went home. He said when he returned in the morning, all the boxes containing those parts were found to be missing," DCP Chander said. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered at the Phase II police station and investigation taken up, he added.

Ram Soorat had roped in Raju and Devender for the plan and later brought in scrap-dealer Raees for selling the stolen goods. Ahmed provided them with logistic for moving the stolen goods to Delhi and Sarbjeet hid them at his home in Mustafabad, police said. "Four of the accused had come to Noida Sector 93 on Friday to sell off the goods but were arrested. They had 47 boxes with them, while the remaining were recovered from Delhi. Raees and Sarbjeet arrested there. Full recovery has been made in the case," DCP Chander said.

The accused were produced in a local court earlier on Friday and legal proceedings were underway, he said. According to officials, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has announced a reward of Rs 75,000 to the Phase II police station team for cracking the case.

