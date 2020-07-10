COVID-19: 4 more deaths in Punjab; 217 fresh cases take tally to 7,357

Punjab reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the toll to 187, while 217 fresh infections pushed the tally to 7,357. The fresh deaths were reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, according to a medical bulletin issued by the state health department. Of the 217 new cases, 61 were reported in Jalandhar, followed by 41 in Ludhiana, 22 each in Patiala and Mohali, 16 in Amritsar, 13 in Sangrur, eight in Gurdaspur, five each in Bathinda and SBS Nagar, four each in Ferozepur and Pathankot, three each in Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Fazilka, Barnala, Muktsar, Faridkot and Moga.

Fifteen of the new cases had a travel history to other states, while two had returned from foreign countries. As many as 72 coronavirus patients were discharged on Friday after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,017 people have been cured of the infection so far.

The state now has 2,153 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,287 cases, followed by 1,110 in Jalandhar, 1,021 in Amritsar, 622 in Sangrur, 508 in Patiala, 356 in Mohali, 286 in Gurdaspur, 244 in Pathankot, 216 in Tarn Taran, 193 in Hoshiarpur, 184 in SBS Nagar, 149 in Faridkot, 147 in Ferozepur, 144 in Muktsar, 142 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 138 in Moga, 128 in Bathinda, 126 in Kapurthala, 124 in Rupnagar, 103 in Fazilka, 72 in Barnala and 57 in Mansa, according to the bulletin.

Nine patients are critical and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin. A total of 3,78,045 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said.