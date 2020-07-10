Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 4 more deaths in Punjab; 217 fresh cases take tally to 7,357

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,287 cases, followed by 1,110 in Jalandhar, 1,021 in Amritsar,  622 in Sangrur, 508 in Patiala, 356 in Mohali, 286 in Gurdaspur, 244 in Pathankot, 216 in Tarn Taran, 193 in Hoshiarpur, 184 in SBS Nagar,  149 in Faridkot, 147 in Ferozepur, 144 in Muktsar, 142 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 138 in Moga, 128 in Bathinda, 126 in Kapurthala, 124 in Rupnagar, 103 in Fazilka, 72 in Barnala and 57 in Mansa, according to the bulletin. Nine patients are critical and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:22 IST
COVID-19: 4 more deaths in Punjab; 217 fresh cases take tally to 7,357

Punjab reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the toll to 187, while 217 fresh infections pushed the tally to 7,357. The fresh deaths were reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, according to a medical bulletin issued by the state health department. Of the 217 new cases, 61 were reported in Jalandhar, followed by 41 in Ludhiana, 22 each in Patiala and Mohali, 16 in Amritsar, 13 in Sangrur, eight in Gurdaspur, five each in Bathinda and SBS Nagar, four each in Ferozepur and Pathankot, three each in Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Fazilka, Barnala, Muktsar, Faridkot and Moga.

Fifteen of the new cases had a travel history to other states, while two had returned from foreign countries. As many as 72 coronavirus patients were discharged on Friday after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,017 people have been cured of the infection so far.

The state now has 2,153 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,287 cases, followed by 1,110 in Jalandhar, 1,021 in Amritsar,  622 in Sangrur, 508 in Patiala, 356 in Mohali, 286 in Gurdaspur, 244 in Pathankot, 216 in Tarn Taran, 193 in Hoshiarpur, 184 in SBS Nagar,  149 in Faridkot, 147 in Ferozepur, 144 in Muktsar, 142 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 138 in Moga, 128 in Bathinda, 126 in Kapurthala, 124 in Rupnagar, 103 in Fazilka, 72 in Barnala and 57 in Mansa, according to the bulletin.

Nine patients are critical and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin. A total of 3,78,045 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors keep away from sterling in uncertain times

Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Graphic Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote httptmsnrt.rs2hwV9Hv Updates prices and adds latest newsBy Olga Cotaga July 10 - Sterling traded higher versus the U.S. dollar but was u...

Tedros says COVID-19 review will not impede WHO work

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHOs handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease. Te...

CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

Tuticorin TN, Jul 10 PTI The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture. A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Fr...

Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board PSEB. Punjab School Education Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020