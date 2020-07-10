With 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally reaches 1,09,140

Delhi reported 2,089 COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the national capital to 1,09,140 including 84,694 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,300 deaths, said Government of Delhi. Delhi has reported 2,468 recovered/discharged/migrated cases today.

Meanwhile, 10,129 RT-PCR tests and 12,832 rapid antigen tests have been conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 7,47,109, Delhi Government informed. With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)