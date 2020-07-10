One of greenest metro services in world, claims DMRC

The Delhi Metro on Friday said that it is meeting 32 per cent of its total energy requirement from the 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, making it one of the greenest metro services in the world. "PM Narendra Modi today dedicated the Rewa Solar Energy Plant to the nation. DMRC is meeting nearly 60 per cent of daytime energy requirements from Rewa and overall 32 per cent of total energy requirements from Rewa. With this, DMRC has become one of the greenest Metros in the world," a tweet by the official handle of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation read.

PM Modi while inaugurating Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance). "Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure, and secure. It is sure because the Sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting the environment, helps in replenishing it and it is secure because it is a testimony and inspiration towards 'atmanirbharta'," the Prime Minister said in his address, via video-conferencing.

Notably, this mega solar power project is comprised of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park.Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of the solar park. (ANI)