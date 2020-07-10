Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt: Constable Ajay Kashyap

Constable Ajay Kashyap, who sustained injuries in the Kanpur encounter on July 3, on Friday, said that gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police and the government. Speaking to ANI, he said that the encounter brought solace to his soul.

"It has brought solace to my soul. It would restore public confidence in police and government," Kashyap said. Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)