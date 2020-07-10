Rape victim kills self, family alleges was upset over accused not being arrested

A 18-year-old rape survivor has killed herself by hanging allegedly because she was upset over the accused not being arrested even a year after the incident, his family said on Friday. Police said the deceased was a resident of an area under the BB Nagar police station and was allegedly raped in February 2019 when she was still a minor. She killed herself when her family was out of their home, they said. According to her family she was mentally upset over the accused not being arrested even a year after the incident and they also alleged that they were being pressured into making a compromise to settle the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

She was allegedly raped by a man, not of her caste, who lived in the same village, the police said. An FIR has been registered against the accused. The accused has secured stay from the high court and has not been arrested. The matter is sub judice, the police said, adding a charge sheet has been filed against accused.

The allegations are being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, the SSP said..