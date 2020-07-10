Left Menu
Record one-day spike of 132 COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Manipur on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 132 COVID-19 cases, 50 of them women, bringing the state's infection tally to 1,582, an official said. The health department officials said there was "no case of community transmission" in the state.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:35 IST
Representative image

Manipur on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 132 COVID-19 cases, 50 of them women, bringing the state's infection tally to 1,582, an official said. Thirty-seven of the fresh cases were reported from Ukhrul district, 28 from Kamjong, 24 from Imphal West, 11 from Kakching and 10 from Tamenglong, he said.

Other districts, where new cases were found are Jiribam (9), Thoubal (8), Senapati (4) and Imphal East (1), the official of the common control room said. A total of 33 people have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from the infection, he said, adding the state's recovery rate now stands at 52.59 per cent.

Manipur has 750 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 832 patients have recovered from the disease. The health department officials said there was "no case of community transmission" in the state.

