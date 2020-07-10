BJP cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat thanks PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh CM for 'taking action' against Vikas Dubey

Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for "taking action against gangster Vikas Dubey". "India's biggest gangster Vikas Dubey is a stigma for the society, I have thanked the Prime Minister and MP Chief Minister for the legal action that has been taken against this criminal," said Silawat.

Silawat is a staunch supporter of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and has been made a minister after coming from Congress to BJP. In the upcoming by-elections, Silawat will be BJP's candidate from Indore's Sanwer tehsil. Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. He was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning after being on the run for the last several days.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Kanpur in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)