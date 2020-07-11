Left Menu
Dubey faced 61 FIRs - 8 of murders involving at least 15 killings: Police document

The last murder case registered in the Chaubeypur police station of the district following the ambush of a police team by his henchmen alone accounts for the killing of eight policemen, besides the seven other cases of murder registered against him between 1992 and 2017, reveals a police history sheet on Dubey's offences. In his three-decade criminal career starting in 1990, Dubey faced nine cases of attempts to murder besides two under the NDPS Act, seven under the Gangsters Act, six under the Goonda Act, three under the Arms Act, besides a slew of cases for various other penal offences.

The first case against the alleged mafioso, a native of Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur, was registered against him in 1990 for causing "grievous hurt" and "provoking a breach of peace" by intentional insult, reveal the official document. Dubey was around 30 years old when he was booked under the stringent National Security Act in 2001. The FIR was lodged at the Shivli police station in Kanpur.

According to the document on Dubey's criminal antecedents, 48 of the 61 FIRs were registered between 1990 and 2005 at various police stations in the Kanpur metropolis district itself. Between 2006 and 2020, a total of 12 FIRs (20 percent) were registered against him with the last three of them registered at the Chaubeypur police station itself.

The last one was lodged thereafter the last week's ambush of a police team by his henchmen, in which eight police officials, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed. The second half of Dubey's crime career saw seven-year lull from 2008 to 2014 when no FIR was lodged against him until 2017 when he was asked by an executive magistrate to execute a bond under section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code to vouch for his good behavior.

The first murder case against Dubey was lodged in 1992 and overall eight FIRs were lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 302 to date, the second last of which came in 2017. Dubey also had nine cases of attempted murder on his name. Seven times between 1993 and 2018, he was booked under the Gangsters Act, while he faced charges under the Goonda Act six times between 1997 and 2017.

Dubey was also charged under the Arms Act thrice respectively in 1993, 2002, and 2017. He was also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1998 and 2006 when a case was lodged against him in Saharanpur. This was for the first time that he was booked outside Kanpur. The second time he was booked in Lucknow under the Arms Act. The mastermind of the Kanpur ambush was shot dead early on Friday in an encounter with the police along a highway on the outskirts of the city after he tried to flee from their custody, a day after he was arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

