Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or the Iraqi government on the exit of US troops -statement

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:03 IST
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah said they do not see seriousness from the United States or the Iraqi government on the exit of U.S. Troops from Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah senior security official Abu Ali Al-Askari said on Tuesday in a statement on the group's official telegram channel.

