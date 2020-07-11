Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in ThanePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:09 IST
Two absconding aides of slaingangster Vikas Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thanein Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday
The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driverSonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing ofeight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district andalso in the 2001 murder of minister of state Santosh Shukla,he said
A team of Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS arrested the duofrom Kolshet in neighbouring Thane, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kanpur
- Juhu
- Thane
- Santosh Shukla
ALSO READ
PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan'.
Uttar Pradesh leading India on path of Aatma Nirbhar and Rojgar Abhiyan: PM Modi
762 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur shelter home case: 2 officials suspended for not discharging duties properly