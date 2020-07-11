Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

Two absconding aides of slaingangster Vikas Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thanein Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday

The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driverSonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing ofeight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district andalso in the 2001 murder of minister of state Santosh Shukla,he said

A team of Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS arrested the duofrom Kolshet in neighbouring Thane, he said.