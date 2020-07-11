Major fire in shopping mall in Mumbai's Borivali, no casualty

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:05 IST
A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali here early on Saturday, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said. The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S V Road in Borivali West around 3 am, he said.

"The mall is a three-storey structure. The fire started at its basement and spread to the ground and the first floors," he said. "Thick black smoke enveloped the complex and its surrounding area, which was visible from far away. The fire brigade personnel faced difficulties in firefighting, following which a robot was deployed in the operation," the official said.

At least 14 fire engines, 13 jumbo tankers and other vehicles were used in the operation. According to the official, the blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was marked as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 after that.

The fire was brought under control by around 12.30 pm, he said, adding that the cooling operation was still on. The exact reason behind the fire was being ascertained, the official said.

